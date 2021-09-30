Stocks of the Hour: Zip Co, South32 & Integral Diagnostics

Zip Cohas inked a deal with Microsoft to integrate their technology into shopping experiences with Microsoft Edge. The launch is slated for November this year with Americans to be the first users of the new experience. Shares in Zip Coclosed 1.3 per cent higher at $7.06.South32has increased their stake in Mozal Aluminium in Mozambique by 25 per cent. The splurge comes with a price tag of US$250 million. The company expects annual aluminium production to boost higher by 15 per cent. Shares in South32closed 4.1 per cent higher at $3.53.Another splurge on the cards, this time with Integral Diagnostics. They are set to spend $37.5 million to buy the X-Ray Group. The move will enhance their imaging services to their already existing 67 radiology clinics across Australia and New Zealand. The transaction is expected to be complete in November this year. Shares in Integral Diagnosticsclosed 4 per cent higher at $4.92.Click on the ASX code for the full story.