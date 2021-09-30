Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) inks online shopping deal with Microsoft

Buy-now pay-later Zip Cohas joined forces with tech-titan Microsoft, as the Wall St-listed software provider is set to integrate the buy-now pay-later’s technology into their shopping channel, Microsoft Edge.The launch is slated for November this year with the U.S. market named out to be the first users of this new experience.The moves come after Google owner Alphabet are looking to overhaul their eCommerce operations. The traditional list of products is set to be transformed into a digital store to win back advertisers.Amazon, another eCommerce giant on Wall St partnered with Affirm a month ago, another buy-now pay-later player to give shoppers the pay-in-installments option on their platform.Tech behemoths are attempting to outrace each other as they battle for billions of dollars amid a reopening economy. Yesterday, TikTok unveiled their plans to allow users to shop under TikTok Shopping, moving the once known lip-syncing video app to an eCommerce platform.Shares in Zip Coare trading 1.3 per cent higher at $7.06.