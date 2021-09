Tech drags, Qantas drops 4%, Gold stocks soar: ASX closes 1.1% lower

The Australian sharemarket made ground in the afternoon session but stayed in negative territory. Despite a rise in gold stocks, the broad decline led the S&P/ASX 200 to close 1.1 per cent or 79 points lower at 7,197.All sectors closed in the red, except utilities, which was up 0.2 per cent. Technology dragged the most, down 2.4 per cent. Health care was next, down 2.2 per cent, then energy, down 2.1 per cent. Materials and financials also fell more then 1 per cent.The best-performing stock was St Barbara, closing 6.7 per cent higher as gold stocks lifted. The worst-performing stock was Pinnacle Investment, closing 9.1 per cent lower.Technology stocks tumbled today. Buy now, pay later star Afterpayclosed 4.6 per cent lower, after its acquisition partner Square tumbled in the US overnight. Codan, a communication network that specialises in metal detection, closed 4.8 per cent lower.Bio-tech firm CSLand ProMedicuscontinued its losses, closing 2.9 and 2.5 per cent lower. Major banks were deep in the red. Commonwealthclosed the lowest, down 1.7 per cent as well as paying a dividend. Energy stocks reversed its gains made yesterday, with Woodside Petroleumclosing 2.6 per cent lower. Santosand Oil Searchclosed 2 and 2.5 per cent lower, while Beach Energyclosed 0.4 per cent higher.Travel stocks fell. Webjetclosed 2 per cent lower, Flight Centreclosed 1.4 per cent lower and Qantasclosed 4.1 per cent lower as travel restrictions remain up in the air. Retail giant Wesfarmersdropped 1.8 per cent.Iron-ore prices dropped with BHPclosing 1.8 per cent lower. Fortescue Metalsmade ground in afternoon, but was still down 0.5 per cent. On a positive note, gold stocks were higher today, with St Barabraas the winning stock. Evolution miningclosed 4.2 per cent higher and Silver Lake Resourcesclosed 5.5 per cent higher.Pleae join us for Stocks of the Hour here. APA Grouphas been given an extension on its superior proposal to the energy giant AusNetfollowing their non-binding takeover bid last week. APAclosed 0.1 per cent lower.Gambling and entertainment giant Crown Resortshas appointed Anne Ward as their new non-executive director. Crownclosed 0.5 per cent lower.Supermarket giant Woolworthshas committed to $700 million in bonds to further its goals of reducing carbon emissions. Woolworthsclosed 0.05 per cent lower.Smartgroup (ASX: SIQ) has received a buy-out proposal from a consortium comprising investments firms, TPG Global and Potentia Capital.closed 18.1 per cent higherTouch Ventureshas listed on the ASX today with an issue price of $0.40. The shares opened at $0.58, were trading at $0.565 at lunchtime and closed flat at $0.50.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 146 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 21 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 68 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 78 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Utilities, up 0.2 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Information Technology, down 2.4 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was St Barbara, closing 6.7 per cent higher at $1.35. It was followed by shares in Regis Resourcesand Silver Lake ResourcesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Pinnacle Investment, closing 9.1 per cent lower at $16.29. It was followed by shares in Chalice Miningand Tyro PaymentsJapan's Nikkei has lost 2.3 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.4 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 1.4 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1739.28 an ounce.Iron ore is 6.1 per cent lower at US$112.06 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 2.2 per cent.Light crude is trading $1.35 lower at US$73.94 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 72.54 US cents.