Stocks of the Hour: APA, Crown Resorts, Woolworths & Smartgroup

APA Grouphas been given an extension on its superior proposal to AusNetfollowing its non-binding takeover bid last week. APA's deadline for AusNet to confirm due diligence will be extended for as long as the panel application remains under review. Shares in APA Groupare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $8.56.Crown Resortshas appointed Anne Ward as its new non-executive director. Mrs Ward is currently chair of Redbubbleand Magellan Financial Group. Shares in Crown Resortsare trading 1.2 per cent lower at $9.36.Woolworthshas committed to $700 million in bonds to further its goals of reducing carbon emissions. Today's notes link to the $550 million euros in sustainability linked bonds issued earlier this month. Shares in Woolworths Groupare trading 0.03 per cent lower at $38.29.Smartgroup (ASX: SIQ) has received a buy-out proposal from a consortium comprising TPG Global and Potentia Capital. The board granted the consortium a window of four weeks to conduct due diligence. Shares in Smartgroupare trading 18.8 per cent higher at $9.34.Click on the ASX code for the full story.