Stocks of the Hour: APA, Crown Resorts, Woolworths & Smartgroup

Company News

by Lauren Evans September 29, 2021 03:53 PM

APA Group (ASX:APA) has been given an extension on its superior proposal to AusNet (ASX:AST) following its non-binding takeover bid last week. APA's deadline for AusNet to confirm due diligence will be extended for as long as the panel application remains under review. Shares in APA Group (ASX:APA) are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $8.56.

Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) has appointed Anne Ward as its new non-executive director. Mrs Ward is currently chair of Redbubble (ASX:RBL) and Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG). Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) are trading 1.2 per cent lower at $9.36. 

Woolworths (ASX:WOW) has committed to $700 million in bonds to further its goals of reducing carbon emissions. Today's notes link to the $550 million euros in sustainability linked bonds issued earlier this month. Shares in Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) are trading 0.03 per cent lower at $38.29. 

Smartgroup (ASX: SIQ) has received a buy-out proposal from a consortium comprising TPG Global and Potentia Capital. The board granted the consortium a window of four weeks to conduct due diligence. Shares in Smartgroup  (ASX:SIQ) are trading 18.8 per cent higher at $9.34.

Click on the ASX code for the full story.

