ASX tumbles, Afterpay & banks fall, CSL weighs: Aus shares down 1.5% at noon

The Australian sharemarket is off to a challenging start today as most sectors weigh heavily on the index. At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.5 per cent or 109.6 points lower at 7166. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 118 points.All sectors are in the red except utilities, which is edging 0.2 per cent higher. Technology is dragging the most, down 2.9 per cent. Materials and healthcare are next, both down 2.3 per cent. Energy has reversed after yesterday's gains, and is now down 1.5 per cent.The best-performing stock is St Barbara, trading 4.9 per cent higher. The worst-performing stock is Pinnacle Investment, trading 7.9 per cent lower.Technology stocks are crumbling. Buy now, pay later star Afterpayis down 3.6 per cent, as its acquisition partner Square tumbled in the US overnight. Payment software Xerois down 3.5 per cent and Codanis down 6.6. per cent.Heavyweight miners are down as iron ore prices decline. Fortescue Metalsis dragging the most, down 2.7 per cent cent. Health giant CSLis down 2.8 per cent, with Pro Medicus downdown 3.1 per cent. Retail giant Wesfarmersis also down 1.9 per cent.Beach Energy (ASX: BPT) is down 1.5 per cent after oil prices pulled back, with Woodside Petroleumdown 2.2 per cent. Major banks are in the red. Commonwealthis doing the worst, down 1.9 per cent. Travel stocks are also among the fall. Qantasis down 2.1, Webjetis down 1.9 per cent and Flight Centreis down 1.9 per cent.APA Grouphas been given an extension on its superior proposal to the energy giant AusNetfollowing their non-binding takeover bid last week.Gambling and entertainment giant Crown Resortshas appointed Anne Ward as their new non-executive director.Touch Ventureshas listed on the ASX today with an issue price of $0.40. The shares opened at $0.58, touched a high of $0.74 and are now trading at $0.565.Gold is trading at US$1737.02 an ounce.Iron ore is 6.1 per cent lower at US$112.06 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.39 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.37 US cents.