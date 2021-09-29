Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) appoints Anne Ward as a director

Gambling and entertainment giant Crown Resortshas appointed Anne Ward as their new non-executive director.Mrs Ward is currently chair of the e-commerce group Redbubbleand Magellan Financial Group, and a council member at RMIT university in Melbourne. Prior to to that, she was a commercial lawyer, with senior executive positions for Australia and Asia at National Australia Bank and a partner at Minter Ellison."Anne brings to the Crown Board rich experience from her extensive board and executive careers. Her appointment further strengthens the mix of capability and experience as we continue the refresh of the board," said Crown's chair Jane Halton.The news follows the retirement of director Antonia Korsanos, announced earlier this month. Crown notes that Mrs Ward will join the board immediately, upon the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.Shares in Crown Resortsare trading 1.7 per cent lower at $9.31.