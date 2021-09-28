Stocks of the Hour: Origin Energy, nib, Domino's & Growthpoint Properties

Origin Energyplans to invest an additional $70 million (£38 million) in the UK start-up Octopus. Generation investment management acquired a 7 per cent stake while the move was designed to hold Origin's 20 per cent stake. Shares in Origin Energyare trading 4.7 per cent higher at $4.72.Health insurer nib (ASX: NHF) has put a hold on travel insurance to Australian and New Zealand residents as travel restrictions still linger. nib said the pause has no impact on current travellers and travel insurance already purchased before 5 October. Shares in nibare trading 0.6 per cent higher at $6.91.Domino'shas shaken up its regional leadership team, following the resignation of ANZ CEO Nick Knight. Netherlands chief operating officer, David Burness will take his place. Domino's will also introduce "twin-region" structure, to focus on opportunities in Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Shares in Domino's Pizzaare trading 2.1 per cent lower at $155.41.Growthpoint Propertiesis set to invest over $50 million into APN Industria REITin order to maintain its 14.5 per cent stake. Growthpoint plans to acquire 14.74 million shares at $3.45 per share, while using existing debt facilities to fund the acquisition. Shares in Growthpoint Properties Australiaare trading 2.4 per cent lower at $4.13.Click on the ASX code for the full story.