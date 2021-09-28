Domino's (ASX:DMP) shakes up its leadership team

Global pizza chain Domino'shas shaken up its regional leadership team, following the resignation of longstanding Australian and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight.Mr Knight, who started as a teenager 30 years ago, said he believes it is time to hand over his position to a “new custodian”, which will be current franchisee and former Domino’s Netherlands chief operating officer, David Burness.Following this news, Domino's has decided to align its leadership team with a "twin-region" structure, focused on opportunities in Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).Japan CEO, Josh Kilimnik has been appointed as APAC CEO and will work alongside Europe CEO, Andre ten Wolde. Japan chief marketing officer, Todd Reilly has been appointed APAC chief marketing officer and will work alongside Europe chief commercial officer, Nicky Claeys.“The changes would provide Domino’s with a platform on which the company would build a business more than double its current size over the next decade,” said group CEO Don Meij.The company notes that a twin-region approach expands their business on a global scale. “Domino’s Europe and APAC regions each have a population base of about 180 million people with significant opportunity for both organic growth and acquisitions. With this twin-region focus, we intend to maximise these opportunities,” said Don Meij.Martin Steenks, franchise operations director of Domino’s Netherlands, has been appointed as CEO of Domino’s Taiwan.Shares in Domino's Pizzaare trading 1.7 per cent lower at $156.10.