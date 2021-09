Banks, energy & travel stocks lift: ASX closes 0.6% higher

The Australian sharemarket has started the week on a positive note, after maintaining momentum in positive territory throughout the day. At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.6 per cent or 42 points higher at 7,384.Across the sectors, all but two were in the black. Energy dominated, closing 1.8 per cent higher, financials were next, closing 1.5 per cent higher, then consumer discretionary, 1 per cent higher. Health care dragged the most, closing 1 per cent lower.The best-performing stock was the online marketplace Redbubble, closing 7.6 per cent higher. The worst-performing stock was data operater Nextdc, closing 3.6 per cent lower.Oil stocks rose. Woodside Petroleumclosed 3.2 per cent higher while Santosand Oil Searchboth closed 2 per cent higher. Major banks pushed higher, with Commonwealthleading the pack, closing 3.4 per cent higher.Iron ore prices remained steady. Fortescue Metalsclosed 2.7 per cent higher, Rioclosed 1.1 per cent higher and BHPclosed flat.Travel stocks lifted today as vaccination rates and easing of restrictions were in sight. Flight Centreclosed 7.5 per cent higher, Qantas Airwaysclosed 2.8 per cent higher and Webjetclosed 5.2 per cent higher.In headlines today, Sigma Healthcare launched a rival bid to Australian Pharmaceutical Industries, weeks after Wesfarmersproposed a take-over bid. Sigma Healthcareclosed 1.7 per cent higher while Australian Pharameutical Industriesclosed 3.1 per cent higher.Pacific Edgejoined the ASX today, shares closed flat at $1.56.Please join us for Stocks of the Hour here. Ampolhas been given another 2 weeks to settle its take-over deal with New Zealand’s fuel distribution and retailing company Z EnergyPharmacy wholesaler’s Sigma Healthcareand Australian Pharmaceutical Industriesare in talk about a potential merger, weeks after Wesfarmersproposed a take-over bid to API.NZ milk powder maker Synlait Milkfaced its most challenging year yet after profits fell more than 100 per cent as the Covid-19 pandemic hit.Cimic'ssubsidiary UGL has been awarded a contract extension to provide asset management and project-related services at BP fuel terminals across Australia.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 216 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 24 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 72 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 57 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 1.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Health Care, down 1 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Redbubble, closing 7.6 per cent higher at $4.69. It was followed by shares in Flight Centre Travel Groupand WebjetThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Nextdc, closing 3.6 per cent lower at $13.09. It was followed by shares in Megaportand Whitehaven CoalJapan's Nikkei has lost 0.03 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.7 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.6 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1756.75 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.4 per cent higher at US$111.33 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 3.9 per cent.Light crude is trading $1.05 higher at US$75.03 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 72.76 US cents.