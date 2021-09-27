Stocks of the Hour: Ampol, Sigma Healthcare & Synlait Milk

Ampolhas been given another 2 weeks to settle its take-over deal with Z Energy. The petroleum giant announced that its 4 week due dilligence period to acquire all shares in Z energy has been extended to address outstanding matters. Shares in Ampolare trading 0.7 per cent higher at $27.87.Pharmacy wholesaler’s Sigma Healthcareand Australian Pharmaceutical Industriesare in talks about a potential merger, weeks after Wesfarmersproposed a take-over bid to API. Sigma has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire all shares in API and has been granted due diligence to negotiate a binding transaction. Shares in Sigma Healthcareare trading 1.3 per cent higher at $0.60.NZ milk powder maker Synlait Milkfaced its most challenging year yet after profits fell more than 100 per cent as the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Net profit after tax reached $28.5 million for the year ending 31 July 2021 (FY21), down 138 per cent from the prior year. Shares in Synlait Milkare trading 6.2 per cent higher at $3.42.Click on the ASX code for the full story.