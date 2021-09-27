Flight Centre soars 7.9%, API jumps 4.8% on rival bid: ASX up 0.9% at noon

The Australian sharemarket has started the week on a positive note thanks to iron ore, energy and travel stocks. At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.9 per cent or 65.5 points higher at 7408.1. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 73 points.Across the sectors, nine out of eleven are in the black. Energy is adding the most, up 2.1 per cent. Materials are behind them, up 1.5 per cent, then financials, up 1.2 per cent. Health care is the worst performer, down 0.3 per cent, with technology edging 0.1 per cent lower.The best-performing stock is Flight Centre, trading 7.9 per cent higher with Qantas Airwaysup 3.7 per cent and Webjetup 4.9 per cent, as Covid-19 vaccination rates climb and easing of restrictions in sight. The worst-performing stock is Nextdc, trading 2.9 per cent lower.Oil stocks are helping the ASX lift, with Woodside Petroleumup 3.1 per cent, Santosup 2.4 per cent and Oil Searchup 2.2 per cent. Iron ore prices are 2.4 per cent higher, pushing the mining giants Fortescue Metalsup 5.1 per cent, Rio Tintoup 2.3 per cent and BHPup 1.2 per cent. Major banks are higher, with Commonwealthleading, up 2.1 per cent.In headlines this morning, Sigma Healthcare has launched a rival bid to Australian Pharmaceutical Industries, weeks after Wesfarmersproposed a take-over bid. Sigmais trading 3.4 per cent higher while Australian Pharameutical Industriesis trading 4.8 per cent higher.Pacific Edgehas joined the ASX today. The shares are trading 16 per cent higher to $1.52.Ampolhas been given another 2 weeks to settle its take-over deal with New Zealand’s fuel distribution and retailing company Z EnergyPharmacy wholesaler’s Sigma Healthcareand Australian Pharmaceutical Industriesare in talk about a potential merger, weeks after Wesfarmersproposed a take-over bid to API.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 2.1 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 0.3 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Flight Centre Travel Group, trading 7.9 per cent higher at $21.36. It is followed by shares in IOOF Holdingsand Fortescue Metals GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Nextdc, trading 2.9 per cent lower at $13.18. It is followed by shares in Megaportand GrainCorpGold is trading at US$1759.02 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.4 per cent higher at US$111.33 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 3.9 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.88 US cents.