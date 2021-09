ASX falls 0.4%, property trusts & miners weigh: Aus shares down 0.8% over the week

The Australian sharemarket snapped its 3-day winning streak and finished the day 0.4 per cent or 28 points lower at 7,343. After a weak start on Monday, the local bourse lifted throughout the week but fell back into negative territory today as miners, tech and real estate stocks weighed on the index. Over the week, it lost 0.8 per cent or 61 points.Most sectors finished in the red with real estate as the worst performer, closing 2.2 per cent lower. Materials and health care added to the losses, closing 1.3 and 1.1 per cent lower. Energy was the dominating sector, closing 1.4 per cent higher, while financials and consumer staples were the only other sectors that made gains.The best-performing stock was Computershare, closing 5.7 per cent higher, while the worst-performing stock was Ramelius Resources, closing 6.1 per cent lower.Iron ore prices were flat, leaving BHPto close 1.8 per cent lower and Fortescue Metals (ASX:FFMG) 1.3 per cent lower. Meanwhile Rio Tintoclosed 0.4 per cent higher. Gold stocks also fell. Newcrest Miningclosed 2.3 per cent lower, Evolution Miningclosed 4 per cent lower and Perseus Miningclosed 5.4 per cent lower.Health stocks weighed on the index as ear specialist Cochlearclosed 4.9 per cent lower, after announcing a US infringement complaint. Sonic Healthcareclosed 2.3 per cent lower, Fisher and Paykelclosed 2.4 per cent lower and CSLclosed 0.3 per cent lower.Energy stocks rallied as oil prices rose. Woodside Petroleumclosed 1.9 per cent and paid a dividend today. Santosand Oil Searchclosed 2 and 1.5 per cent higher.In headlines, Centuria Industrial REITclosed 2.5 per cent lower, following its $300 million capital raising to fund 8 industrial assets.Please join us for Stocks of the Hour here. Centuria Industrial REIThas raised $300 million through an institutional placement announced yesterday to acquire 8 freehold urban infill industrial assets for a total of $351.3 million.Westpacwelcomes Catherine McGrath from Barclays Bank as chief executive officer (CEO) for Westpac, New Zealand.Ear specialist Cochlearhas received a complaint about a patent infringement that was filed by the University of Pittsburgh, in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco division.Digital banking and payments provider Novattihas expanded its partnership with Ripple by launching RippleNet in Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 10 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 2 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 25 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 42 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 1.4 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Real Estate Investment Trusts, down 2.2 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Computershare, closing 5.7 per cent higher at $17.90. It was followed by shares in Premier Investmentsand Washington H. Soul PattinsonThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Ramelius Resources, closing 6.1 per cent lower at $1.31. It was followed by shares in Centuria Industrial REITand Perseus MiningJapan's Nikkei has gained 2.1 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.04 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.4 per cent.Over the last four trading days, the Dow Jones gained 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 0.1 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1755.63 an ounce.Iron ore is flat at US$108.67 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 3.6 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.08 higher at US$73.38 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 72.97 US cents.