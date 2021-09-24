Stocks of the Hour: Westpac, Centuria Industrial REIT & Cochlear

Westpacwelcomes Catherine McGrath as chief executive officer (CEO) for Westpac, New Zealand. Catherine is set to start in November this year, having worked at Barclays Bank in London since 2013. Shares in Westpac Banking Corporationare trading 0.7 per cent higher at $25.23.Centuria Industrial REIThas raised $300 million through an institutional placement announced yesterday. The real estate investment group will use the funds to acquire eight urban infill industrial assets for a total of $351.3 million. Shares in Centuria Industrial REITare trading 5.7 per cent lower at $3.78.Ear specialist Cochlearhas received a complaint about a patent infringement that was filed by the University of Pittsburgh, in the US District Court. Cochlear believes the complaint is invalid as its legacy products and related patents predate the University’s patent by several years. Shares in Cochlearare trading 4.2 per cent lower at $227.16.Click on the ASX code for the full story.