Cochlear (ASX:COH) receives US complaint

Ear specialist Cochlearhas received a complaint about a patent infringement that was filed by the University of Pittsburgh, in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco division.The company explains that the complaint names Cochlear and USA subsidiaries Cochlear Americas Corporation and Cochlear Clinical Services, LLC as defendants. Cochlear believes the complaint is invalid as its legacy products and related patents predate the University’s patent by several years.The patent in question relates to a wireless energy transfer system that was filed at the US Patent Office in 2009 and will expire in 2030, according to Cochlear. The company advised that the lawsuit is not expected to disrupt the business or customers in the US.Shares in Cochlearare trading 5.3 per cent lower at $224.51.