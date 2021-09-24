BHP & gold stocks fall, energy rallies: ASX down 0.4% at noon

The Australian sharemarket is off to a weak start this morning after falling into negative territory. At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.4 per cent or 31.8 points lower at 7338.4. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 32 points.Across the sectors, real estate is falling the most, down 1.7 per cent. Health care is next, down 1 per cent, followed by materials, down 0.6 per cent. Energy is adding the most points, up 1.2 per cent, while financials and utilities are the only other sectors in the black.The best-performing stock is Computershare, trading 5.7 per cent higher. The worst-performing stock is Centuria Industrial REIT, trading 5.7 per cent after raising $300 million through an institutional placement to acquire eight industrial assets.Iron ore prices are steady, but mining giant BHPis down 1.7 per cent while Fortescue Metalsand Rio Tintoare up 1.1 and 0.8 per cent. Gold stocks are falling. Newcrest Miningis down 1.5 per cent, Evolution Miningis down 2.9 per cent and Perseus Miningis down 4 per cent.Health stocks are weighing on the index. Ear specialist Cochlearis down 4.9 per cent after announcing a US infringement complaint. Sonic Healthcareis down 1.8 per cent, Fisher and Paykelis down 1.5 per cent and CSLis down 0.2 per cent.Energy stocks are rising as oil prices rally. Woodside Petroleumis up 2.7 per cent and paying a dividend today. Santosand Oil Searchare up 1.5 and 1.3 per cent.Centuria Industrial REIThas raised $300 million through an institutional placement announced yesterday to acquire 8 freehold urban infill industrial assets for a total of $351.3 million.Westpacwelcomes Catherine McGrath from Barclays Bank as chief executive officer (CEO) for Westpac, New Zealand.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1.2 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Real Estate Investment Trusts, down 1.7 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Computershare, trading 5.7 per cent higher at $17.89. It is followed by shares in Virgin Money UKand Premier InvestmentsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Centuria Industrial REIT, trading 5.7 per cent lower at $3.78. It is followed by shares in Cochlearand Perseus MiningGold is trading at US$1749.64 an ounce.Iron ore is $0.03 lower at US$108.67 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.72 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.94 US cents.