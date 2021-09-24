Westpac (ASX:WBC) appoints NZ chief executive officer

Westpacwelcomes Catherine McGrath from Barclays Bank as chief executive officer (CEO) for Westpac, New Zealand.Catherine is set to start in November this year after working at Barclays Bank in London since 2013, and in her most recent role, she was head of channels for Barclays.Catherine will take over Simon Power who has acted in the role while the banking giant undertook a global search. He will return to his role as general manager, institutional and business banking.“Catherine is an experienced and well-respected financial services leader. In our recent portfolio review of the business, we identified ways to improve service for customers, including improving our digital capabilities, an area in which Catherine has considerable management expertise," said group CEO Peter King.Shares in Westpacare trading 0.6 per cent higher at $25.21.