Stocks of the Hour: Transurban, Premier Investments, Soul Pattinson, & Brickworks

Transurban Grouphas raised $2.9 billion via institutional placement. This comes after the company launched an equity raising on Monday to acquire the remaining 49 per cent stake in WestConnex from the NSW Government for $11.1 billion. For retail investors who want to jump in on the deal, applications will be open next Monday. Shares in Transurban Groupclosed 0.4 per cent lower at $14.00.Premier Investmentshas almost doubled its profits for the financial year 2021 on the back of a surge in demand for Peter Alexander sleepwear and Smiggle stationery as students go back to school. The retail chain owner, which also owns Portmans, Just Jeans, and Dotti, reported after-tax profit of $271.8 million, up 97.3 per cent for the period. Shares in Premier Investmentsclosed 3.1 per cent higher at $27.63.Washington H. Soul Pattinsonis slated to reward investors with the company’s highest dividend in 19 years, after its profits nearly doubled in the financial year 2021. Its after-tax profit did fall 71 per cent compared to the year before to $273.2 million. So why was this fall so large? It was due to a one-off accounting gain of over $1 billion after TPG merged with Vodafone. This resulted in the company’s profits looking large last year and less attractive this year. Shares in Washington H Soul Pattinsonclosed 6 per cent higher at $37.74.Turning to Brickworks, in which Soul Pattinson has a 40 per cent stake, the company has booked a 20 per cent fall in after-tax profits to $239.2 million for the year ending July 2021, as costs related to its stake in Soul Pattinson weighed. The company said there was “a large one-off profit” relating to Brickworks’ stake in the investment house. However, shareholders don’t need to be concerned, as Brickworks has lifted its dividend for the period. Shares in Brickworksclosed 2.4 per cent higher at $25.06.Click on the ASX code for the full story.