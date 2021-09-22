ASX jumps, energy stocks rise, Sims soars 6%: Aus shares up 0.5% at noon

The Australian sharemarket opened lower but has risen into positive territory before lunch thanks to energy and mining stocks. At noon, the ASX/200 is 0.5 per cent or 33 points higher at 7,307. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 39 points.Across the sectors, 8 out of 11 are in the black. Energy is dominating, up 2.6 per cent, with materials adding 1.9 per cent. Tech and health are both up 0.3 per cent, while financials and industrials are down 0.2 and 0.3 per cent.Oil stocks are rallying, with Woodside Petroleumup 3.1 per cent, Santosup 2.3 per cent and Oil Searchup 2.7 per cent. Iron ore prices are stable, with BHPup 2.6 per cent, Fortescueup 3.3 per cent, Rio Tintoup 3 per cent and Champion Ironup 5.6 per cent.Metal recycling company Simsis trading 6 per cent higher as the best-performing stock, while Premier Investmentsis trading 4.5 per cent lower as the worst-performing stock.In headlines, Westpacis trading 0.9 per cent lower after confirming its Pacific sale has been terminated. Medical wholesaler EBOSis up 2.7 per cent following its appointment of Julie Dillion as CEO for animal care.Medical wholesaler EBOSwelcomes Julie Dillion from Colgate-Palmolive as its new CEO for animal care.Westpachas officially terminated its agreement with Kina Securities for the sale of its Pacific businesses.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 2.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Industrials, down 0.3 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Sims, trading 6 per cent higher at $13.64. It is followed by shares in Worleyand Champion IronThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Premier Investments, trading 4.5 per cent lower at $26.82. It is followed by shares in AusNet Servicesand IPHGold is trading at US$1776.86 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.1 per cent higher at US$93.03 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.2 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.50 US cents.