EBOS (ASX:EBO) appoints animal care CEO

Medical wholesaler EBOSwelcomes Julie Dillion from Colgate-Palmolive as its new CEO for animal care.Julie Dillion is set to arrive in November this year after spending over 25 years at consumer product retailer Colgate Palmolive. Julie returned to Australia in 2018, where she took up a role as general manger for Colgate’s pet nutrition business.“With her wealth of broad experience in the pet and FMCG sectors, [she] will be a great asset to our Animal Care business, which continues to experience strong growth... [w]ith increasing pet ownership and global trends such as the humanisation of pets and premiumisation of pet care products,” said EBOS CEO John Cullity.Shares in EBOSare trading 0.6 per cent lower at $33.56.