Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) shakes up executive ranks

Bank of Queenslandwelcomes David Watts as chief risk officer from IAG and promoted Chris Screen as group executive for business banking.David Watts is set to arrive next year after spending over three years at IAG as chief risk officer and nine years at Westpac. Mr Watts also comes with over 17 years of experience at NAB.BOQ's current chief risk officer Adam McAnalen is set to move into a new role to lead key elements of the integration and transformation program. Adam McAnalen will hand the baton over when David Watts starts next year.Meanwhile, current chief product officer Chris Screen is set to lead the business banking arm as group executive next month. Mr Screen will take over Flamma Mortan.The moves come after BOQ acquired ME Bank earlier this year for $1.35 billion.Shares in Bank of Queenslandare trading 1.5 per cent lower at $9.02.