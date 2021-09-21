Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) shakes up executive ranks

Company News

by Lauren Evans September 21, 2021 11:40 AM

Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) welcomes David Watts as chief risk officer from IAG and promoted Chris Screen as group executive for business banking.

David Watts is set to arrive next year after spending over three years at IAG as chief risk officer and nine years at Westpac. Mr Watts also comes with over 17 years of experience at NAB.

BOQ's current chief risk officer Adam McAnalen is set to move into a new role to lead key elements of the integration and transformation program. Adam McAnalen will hand the baton over when David Watts starts next year.

Meanwhile, current chief product officer Chris Screen is set to lead the business banking arm as group executive next month. Mr Screen will take over Flamma Mortan.

The moves come after BOQ acquired ME Bank earlier this year for $1.35 billion.

Shares in Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) are trading 1.5 per cent lower at $9.02.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.