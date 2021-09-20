Stocks of the Hour: Sydney Airport, AusNet & Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

Sydney Airportfaced another challenging month in August after continued border restrictions and stay-at-home-orders in NSW. The airport took 51,000 passengers under its wing in August, down 98.6 per cent from 2019. Shares in Sydney Airportare trading 1.1 per cent lower at $8.21.Global infrastructure investor Brookfield has made a revised non-binding offer to buy all shares in AusNetat $2.50 per share. The energy giant has decided to provide Brookfield the opportunity to conduct due diligence, in order to put forward a binding offer. Shares in AusNetare trading 18.7 per cent higher at $2.35.Charter Hall Long WALE REITand a Charter Hall managed trust on behalf of Hostplus have entered into a $1.68 billion deal to buy ALE Property. Under the transaction, Charter Hall and its capital partner Hostplus will both own 50 per cent of ALE’s assets. Shares in Charter Hall Long WALE REITare trading 3.5 per cent lower at $5.09.Click on the ASX code for the full story.