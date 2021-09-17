Medibank (ASX:MPL) board directors to retire

Medibankdirectors Christine O’Reilly and Peter Hodgett will both retire from the health insurer's board at the annual general meeting in November.The two members both joined prior to the company listing on the ASX in 2014. Ms O’Reilly has been member of the board since 2014 and is currently chairman of the Audit Committee while Mr Hodgett joined in 2013 is currently chairman of the Investment and Capital Committee.Medibank chairman Mike Wilkins said both directors have played a critical role in Medibank’s transformation over the past eight years. The board has begun to look for two replacements.Shares in Medibankare trading 0.6 per cent lower at $3.54.