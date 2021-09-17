Fortescue drops 9.7%, Iress tanks 11.2%: ASX down 0.9% at noon

The Australian sharemarket fell at Friday's open weighed down by iron ore and gold miners. At noon, the ASX/200 is 0.9 per cent or 68 points lower at 7392.2. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 72 points.Across the sectors, materials are the worst performer, down 3.6 per per cent, with energy not far behind. Financials are also under-performing, while technology is higher.After iron ore prices tumbled, Fortescue Metalshas dropped 9.6 per cent, BHPis trading 2.7 per cent lower and Rio Tintois trading 3.1 per cent lower. Meanwhile gold prices did the same, with Northern Star Resourcesdown 4.1 per cent and Evolution Miningdown 3.1 per cent.Oil stocks are mixed. Santosand Oil Searchare down 1.3 and 0.9 per cent while Woodside Petroleumis edging 0.5 per cent higher. Investment company Soul Pattinsonis down 3.9 per cent.All major banks are in the red, with NABtrading the lowest, down 1.2 per cent.In headlines, Iressis trading 11.2 per cent lower, after the private equity firm EQT walked away from its deal to acquire the financial software company.Private equity firm EQT has walked away from the deal with Iressafter failing to reach an agreement on revised $15.91 cash per share offer from July.SSH Group Ltdhas listed on the ASX with the issue price of $0.20. The shares opened at $0.26 and now trading at $0.275.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up almost 1 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 3.6 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is PointsBet Holdings, trading 5.1 per cent higher at $9.65. It is followed by shares in Redbubbleand G8 EducationThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is IRESS, trading 11.2 per cent lower at $12.01. It is followed by shares in Fortescue Metals Groupand Whitehaven CoalGold is trading at US$1755.88 an ounce.Iron ore is 8.1 per cent lower at US$107.21 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 4.2 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.82 US cents.