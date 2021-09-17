Cimic's (ASX:CIM) CPB lands work at Western Sydney Airport

Cimic’ssubsidiary CPB Contractors, with its joint venture partner Acciona, has won construction work at the new Western Sydney International Airport.The construction company will deliver airside civil and pavement work, while the contract is expected to generate around $265 million in revenue.Construction is expected to take two years, with the airport due to open late 2026. This marks CPB Contractors' third project awarded to them by Western Sydney Airport.Cimic CEO Juan Santamaria says, "The airport is set to be a catalyst for job creation and growth across the region for decades to come."Shares in Cimicare trading 1 per cent lower at $20.17.