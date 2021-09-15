Stocks of the Hour: Telix Pharmaceuticals, Hotel Property Investments & Calix

by Lauren Evans September 15, 2021 03:53 PM

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) will contribute to a US therapy trial designed to treat prostate cancer. Telix will supply its prostate imaging product to Amgen study. Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $6.91.

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) has raised $50 million to partially fund two acquisitions, with one still subject to approval. It also plans to pay its major tenant $38.8 million to modify leases. Shares in Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) are trading 4.7 per cent lower at $3.38.

Calix (ASX:CXL) is selling a $24.5 million stake in its LEILAC business to a global decarbonisation investment group. Calix will use the funds to develop lime and cement decarbonisation technology. Shares in Calix (ASX:CXL) are trading 37.3 per cent higher at $5.26.

Click on the ASX code for the full story.

