Stocks of the Hour: Telix Pharmaceuticals, Hotel Property Investments & Calix

Telix Pharmaceuticalswill contribute to a US therapy trial designed to treat prostate cancer. Telix will supply its prostate imaging product to Amgen study. Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticalsare trading 0.6 per cent higher at $6.91.Hotel Property Investmentshas raised $50 million to partially fund two acquisitions, with one still subject to approval. It also plans to pay its major tenant $38.8 million to modify leases. Shares in Hotel Property Investmentsare trading 4.7 per cent lower at $3.38.Calixis selling a $24.5 million stake in its LEILAC business to a global decarbonisation investment group. Calix will use the funds to develop lime and cement decarbonisation technology. Shares in Calixare trading 37.3 per cent higher at $5.26.