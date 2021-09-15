Global decarbonisation investor backs Calix (ASX:CXL)

Calixis selling a $24.5 million stake in its LEILAC business to global decarbonisation investment group Carbon Direct.Carbon Direct will own a 7 per cent stake in LEILAC, and will provide guidance to help scale the business. Calix will use the funds to develop lime and cement decarbonisation technology. Calix describes LEILAC as a research and innovation project that is intended to enable large cement and lime companies to mitigate their carbon dioxide emissions.The companies also entered into a licence agreement, under which LEILAC is set to retain 30 per cent of royalties earned by the group once the carbon dioxide capture technology hits the market.Shares in Calix (ASX:CXL are trading 31.6 per cent higher at $5.04.