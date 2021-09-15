Prostate cancer study backed by Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX)

Company News

by Lauren Evans September 15, 2021 10:30 AM

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) will contribute to a US therapy trial, designed to treat prostate cancer.

Telix will supply its prostate imaging product Illuccix®, to the bio pharmaceutical company Amgen, for them to use in their studies. More specifically, Amgen will use the investigational kit to detect prostate specific membrane antigen with positron emission tomography.

The news comes after Telix partnered with an Italian distributor on Monday. “This agreement demonstrates both the strength and reliability of Telix’s supply chain globally and validates the potential of our Illuccix® prostate cancer imaging candidate," says CEO Dr Christian Behrenbruch.

Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) are trading 1.9 per cent lower at $6.74.

