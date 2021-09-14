Stocks of the Hour: Westpac, Cimic & HomeCo

Papua New Guinea’s watchdog has blocked the sale of Westpac’sPacific businesses to Kina Securities. Given the outcome, Westpac will continue to operate these businesses. Shares in Westpacare trading 0.4 per cent higher at $25.75.Cimiccompany UGL has won a government contract extension worth more than $100 million. UGL plans to build an extra 56 passenger rail cars in NSW. Shares in Cimicare trading 0.4 per cent lower at $21.16.HomeCo Daily Needshas raised $88.3 million, and will use the funding to acquire six different properties. The acquisition will cost $222 million. The company will use debt funding to pay the balance. Shares in HomeCo Daily Needsare trading 3 per cent lower at $1.61.Click on the ASX code for the full story.