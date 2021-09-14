Stocks of the Hour: Westpac, Cimic & HomeCo

Company News

by Lauren Evans September 14, 2021 03:54 PM

Papua New Guinea’s watchdog has blocked the sale of Westpac’s (ASX:WBC) Pacific businesses to Kina Securities. Given the outcome, Westpac will continue to operate these businesses. Shares in Westpac (ASX:WBC) are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $25.75.

Cimic (ASX:CIM) company UGL has won a government contract extension worth more than $100 million. UGL plans to build an extra 56 passenger rail cars in NSW. Shares in Cimic (ASX:CIM) are trading 0.4 per cent lower at $21.16.

HomeCo Daily Needs (ASX:HDN) has raised $88.3 million, and will use the funding to acquire six different properties. The acquisition will cost $222 million. The company will use debt funding to pay the balance. Shares in HomeCo Daily Needs  (ASX:HDN) are trading 3 per cent lower at $1.61.

Click on the ASX code for the full story.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.