HomeCo (ASX:HDN) set to invest in six properties

HomeCo Daily Needshas raised $88.3 million, and will use the funding to acquire six different properties.The property investment group is looking at a total of $222 million to buy all six properties, and will use debt funding to pay the rest of the acquisition.Two shopping centres are a part of the acquisition, alongside a Dan Murphy’s store and fast food restaurants, located next to the shopping centre HDN acquired in April.HomeCo went into a trading halt yesterday to launch the institutional placement to shareholders at $1.61 per share.Shares in HomeCo Daily Needs REITare trading 3.3 per cent lower at $1.61.