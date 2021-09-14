Oil stocks surge, Brambles down 11%: ASX edging 0.1% lower at noon

The Australian sharemarket dropped 0.4 per cent in the early trade, despite a strong start from the energy sector. At noon, the ASX/200 fell just under the benchmark, trading 0.1 per cent or 6.1 points lower at 7419.1. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 19 points.Iron ore prices slipped overnight while oil prices are well higher with Woodside Petroleumup 6.1 per cent. Brambles, tech and health stocks are weighing on the market, while banks are mixed.Despite a weak start, BHPis up 0.4 per cent following the announcement that two of its board members will retire after their 2021 general meeting. Fortescue Metalsis still under pressure, down 1.5 per cent.Bramblesis down 11.4 per cent, as the supply-chain logistics company commenced an investor briefing after the market closed last night. BNPL provider Afterpayis down 2 per cent, while Zip Cois down 3 per cent following its investor briefing. Payment software Xerois down 1.7 per cent. Health stocks Resmedand Pro Medicusare down 3.8 and 3.5 per cent.On the bank front, Commonwealthis doing the worst, trading 0.3 per cent lower, while ANZis doing the best, up 0.2 per cent. Westpacis trading flat after announcing the block of its Pacific business sale while NABis edging 0.1 per cent lower.Australian Bureau of Statistics dropped their residential property indexes for the June quarter along with overseas arrivals and departures for July.Residential property prices rose 6.7 per cent this quarter and rose 16.8 per cent over the last 12 months. The total value of residential dwellings in Australia rose $596.4 billion to $8,924.6 billion this quarter. International travel arriving in and departing from Australia in July: Total arrivals reached 74,860, a monthly decrease of 27,620 trips, while total departures reached 87,020, a monthly decrease of 11,320 trips.National Australian Bankreleased their business survey for August 2021, reflecting an uncertainty in the economy as lockdowns persist and the timing of re-opening venues remains unknown. Business conditions rose by 4 points to +14 index points in August after declining sharply over the previous two months. Improvements in the trading (up 7 points) and profitability (up 10 points) sub-indexes drove the result, while employment edged down further (down 2 points). The result saw business conditions remain elevated above their average across all states.Papua New Guinea’s watchdog has blocked the sale of Westpac’sPacific businesses to ASX-listed Kina SecuritiesThe best-performing sector is Energy, up 3.9 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 1.3 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Beach Energy, trading 6.7 per cent higher at $1.11. It is followed by shares in Woodside Petroleumand AGL EnergyThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Brambles, trading 10.7 per cent lower at $10.95. It is followed by shares in ResMedand Pro MedicusGold is trading at US$1790.62 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.5 per cent lower at US$123.84 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.0 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.62 US cents.