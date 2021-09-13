Stocks of the Hour: Qantas, Sydney Airport & City Chic

Qantas's (ASX:QAN)
bid to resume flights with Japan has been rejected, despite a strong alliance prior to the pandemic. The decision was made to preserve competition with other airlines. Shares in Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN)
are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $5.29.
Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD)
has received an upgraded takeover bid of $8.75 per share from Sydney Aviation Alliance. Sydney Airport granted due diligence subject to no other offers being received. Shares in Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD)
are trading 4.4 per cent higher at $8.36.
City Chic (ASX:CCX)
will say goodbye to its chief financial officer, who plans to leave at the end of this year. The global retailer plans to immediately start looking for a replacement. Shares in City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX)
are trading 2.1 per cent lower at $6.29.