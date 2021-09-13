Stocks of the Hour: Qantas, Sydney Airport & City Chic

Qantas'sbid to resume flights with Japan has been rejected, despite a strong alliance prior to the pandemic. The decision was made to preserve competition with other airlines. Shares in Qantas Airwaysare trading 0.6 per cent lower at $5.29.Sydney Airporthas received an upgraded takeover bid of $8.75 per share from Sydney Aviation Alliance. Sydney Airport granted due diligence subject to no other offers being received. Shares in Sydney Airportare trading 4.4 per cent higher at $8.36.City Chicwill say goodbye to its chief financial officer, who plans to leave at the end of this year. The global retailer plans to immediately start looking for a replacement. Shares in City Chic Collectiveare trading 2.1 per cent lower at $6.29.