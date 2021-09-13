CFO at City Chic (ASX:CCX) resigns

Company News

by Lauren Evans September 13, 2021 02:36 PM

City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) will say goodbye to its chief financial officer Munraj Dhaliwal, who plans to leave at the end of this year. 

The global retailer that specialises in plus-size women’s apparel, footwear and accessories noted that Munraj spent three-and-a-half years with the business, and has decided to pursue other opportunities. City Chic plans to immediately start looking for a replacement. 

CEO Phil Ryan said, “Munraj has been a great asset for City Chic through our initial growth phase, including a number of successful acquisitions and our recent capital raising." 

Shares in City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) are trading 3.1 per cent lower at $6.22. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.