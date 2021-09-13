CFO at City Chic (ASX:CCX) resigns

City Chic Collectivewill say goodbye to its chief financial officer Munraj Dhaliwal, who plans to leave at the end of this year.The global retailer that specialises in plus-size women’s apparel, footwear and accessories noted that Munraj spent three-and-a-half years with the business, and has decided to pursue other opportunities. City Chic plans to immediately start looking for a replacement.CEO Phil Ryan said, “Munraj has been a great asset for City Chic through our initial growth phase, including a number of successful acquisitions and our recent capital raising."Shares in City Chic Collectiveare trading 3.1 per cent lower at $6.22.