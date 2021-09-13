Telix (ASX:TLS) signs deal with Italian partner

Telix Pharmaceuticalshas found an Italian distribution partner for its prostate cancer imaging drug, Illuccix.The biotech firm says that Radius will be its commercial distributer in Italy for 3 years.The Radius CEO said, “this commercial partnership with Telix will enable us to open the door to state-of-the-art PSMA imaging for the 39,000 men diagnosed with prostate cancer each year in Italy."Telix president Richard Valeix added, "partnering with such a capable and patient-centric leader in nuclear medicine aligns with Telix’s mission of helping patients with cancer live longer, better quality lives.Telix’s product has been accepted for filing by the US FDA, and is under priority evaluation by the Australian therapeutic goods administration.Shares in Telix Pharameuticalsare trading 1.6 per cent higher at $6.44.