Sydney Airport soars 4.7%, ASX up 0.3% at noon

The Australian sharemarket opened lower, but improved before lunchtime thanks to gains in materials, Sydney Airport and Aristocrat. At noon, the ASX/200 is 0.3 per cent or 23.3 points higher at 7429.9. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 29 points.In terms of the sectors, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials and energy are dominating, while banks and tech drag.Sydney Airportis trading 4.7 per cent higher, after receiving an upgraded take-over bid from Sydney Aviation Alliance. Gaming tech company Aristocratis also trading 3.9 per cent higher. Heavyweight miners are making gains with Fortescueup 2.9 per cent and BHPup 1.4 per cent. Pilbara Mineralsis up 5.4 per cent.Of the banks, NABis trading the worst, down 0.7 per cent. On another note, Afterpayis trading 2.3 per cent lower.Sydney Airportgranted due diligence to Sydney Aviation Alliance, after an upgraded take-over bid of $8.75 per share.Qantas'sbid to resume flights with Japan has been rejected, despite the easing of travel restrictions on the horizon.Legacy Minerals Holdingslisted on the ASX today with issue price of $0.20, opened at $0.245 and now trading at $0.215.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down over 1 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Pilbara Minerals, trading 5.4 per cent higher at $2.16. It is followed by shares in OZ Mineralsand Lynas Rare EarthsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Chalice Mining, trading over 7 per cent lower at $6.67. It is followed by shares in Omni Bridgewayand AppenGold is trading at US$1788.81 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.4 per cent lower at US$129.71 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.13 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.57 US cents.