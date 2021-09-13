Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) receives third take-over bid

Company News

by Lauren Evans September 13, 2021 11:20 AM

Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) granted due diligence to Sydney Aviation Alliance, after an upgraded take-over bid of $8.75 per share. 

The consortium made up of IFM investors, Australian super and QSuper, made a revised non-binding proposal, following an initial bid of $8.25 per share share and its revised bid of $8.45 per share in August. 

Sydney Airport noted that "after taking advice" its intends to grant the Consortium due diligence for another 4 weeks to put forward a binding offer on a non-exclusive basis. The binding offer is subject to no other offers being received, and the board recommend share holders accept the proposal.  

Shares in Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) are trading 4.9 per cent higher at $8.39. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.