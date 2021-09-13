Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) receives third take-over bid

Sydney Airportgranted due diligence to Sydney Aviation Alliance, after an upgraded take-over bid of $8.75 per share.The consortium made up of IFM investors, Australian super and QSuper, made a revised non-binding proposal, following an initial bid of $8.25 per share share and its revised bid of $8.45 per share in August.Sydney Airport noted that "after taking advice" its intends to grant the Consortium due diligence for another 4 weeks to put forward a binding offer on a non-exclusive basis. The binding offer is subject to no other offers being received, and the board recommend share holders accept the proposal.Shares in Sydney Airportare trading 4.9 per cent higher at $8.39.