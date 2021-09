ASX rallies late to soften a tough week: Aus shares closed 0.5% higher

The Australian sharemarket finished the week in positive territory, after spending most of its time in the red. Gains were made in the afternoon session, largely thanks to mining and energy stocks.At the closing bell, the ASX/200 was 0.5 per cent or 37 points higher at 7,407. Over the week, it was 1.6 per cent or 116 points lower.Amongst the sectors, majority were in front as banks, travel, and tech stocks lifted. Meanwhile health care was under pressure, led by CSLclosing 1 per cent lower. Property trusts also fell.Miners bounced back today with strong gains in South32and Alumina, both closing 5.9 per cent higher. Heavyweight miners joined the rally, with BHPclosing 0.6 per cent higher and Fortescue2.6 per cent higher.The Santos and Oil search announcement was a highlight today, after terms were finalised to merge the two companies. This saw Santosclosing 0.7 per cent higher and Oil Search2.2 per cent higher.With an end to lockdown in sight and the vaccination rate continually climbing, Qantasclosed 2.1 per cent higher and Sydney Airportedged 0.3 per cent higher at the closing bell.Looking at major banks, Commonwealthled, closing 0.5 per cent higher, while Westpacdipped 0.2 per cent lower at close.On another note, there were a large number of ex-dividend companies this week. To name a few today, software company WiseTechclosed 2.7 per cent higher, while waste management company Cleanaway Wasteclosed 1 per cent lower.Please join us for Stocks of the Hour here. Infratilcommitted $315 million (US 233 million) to establish Gurin Energy, a renewable energy development platformSupermarket giant Woolworthshas committed to $880 million (EU 550 million) in bonds, outlining their sustainability goals of reducing carbon emissions.Energy giants Santosand Oil Searchhave finalised their $21 billion merger, after ongoing talk.PolyNovoannounced its chief operating officer Dr Anthony Kaye has resigned. Dr Kaye is returning to bio tech firm CSL, where he originally came from.Mt Malcolm Mines NLlisted on the ASX today. It issued at $0.20, opened at $0.29 and closed at $0.185.Zoom2ulisted on the ASX today with issue price issue price at $0.20, opening at $0.35 and closing at $0.43.Culpeo Mineralslisted on the ASX today with issue price at $0.20. It opened at $0.22 and closed at $0.23..The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 133 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 13 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 32 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 40 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Materials, up 1.7 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Health Care, down 0.7 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Nickel Mines, closing 8.5 per cent higher at $1.08. It was followed by shares in Aluminaand South32The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was PolyNovo, closing 5.7 per cent lower at $1.92. It was followed by shares in Omni Bridgewayand ChorusJapan's Nikkei has gained 1.1 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.6 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.4 per cent.Over the last four trading days, the Dow Jones lost 1.4 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.8 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1802.12 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.5 per cent lower at US$130.26 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.3 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.52 higher at US$68.13 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 73.81 US cents.