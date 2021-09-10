Stocks of the Hour: Woolworths, Santos & PolyNovo

Company News

by Lauren Evans September 10, 2021 03:49 PM

Supermarket giant Woolworths (ASX:WOW) has committed to $880 million (EU 550 million) in bonds to finance projects and assets that will deliver positive environmental outcomes. The bonds will mainly be issued to European investors, with the settlement expected to occur later this month. Shares in Woolworths (ASX:WOW) are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $39.58.

Energy giants Santos (ASX:STO) and Oil Search (ASX:OSH) have finalised their $21 billion merger. Santos said the merger will create a "regional champion of scale with a diversified portfolio of long-life and low-cost oil and gas assets". Shares in Santos (ASX:STO) are trading 1 per cent higher at $6.09.

PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) has announced its chief operating officer Dr Anthony Kaye has resigned. Dr Kaye is now returning to CSL. Shares in PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) are trading 4.9 per cent lower at $1.93.

Click on the ASX code for the full story.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.