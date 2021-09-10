Stocks of the Hour: Woolworths, Santos & PolyNovo

Supermarket giant Woolworthshas committed to $880 million (EU 550 million) in bonds to finance projects and assets that will deliver positive environmental outcomes. The bonds will mainly be issued to European investors, with the settlement expected to occur later this month. Shares in Woolworthsare trading 0.6 per cent lower at $39.58.Energy giants Santosand Oil Searchhave finalised their $21 billion merger. Santos said the merger will create a "regional champion of scale with a diversified portfolio of long-life and low-cost oil and gas assets". Shares in Santosare trading 1 per cent higher at $6.09.PolyNovohas announced its chief operating officer Dr Anthony Kaye has resigned. Dr Kaye is now returning to CSL. Shares in PolyNovoare trading 4.9 per cent lower at $1.93.Click on the ASX code for the full story.