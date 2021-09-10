Stocks of the Hour: Woolworths, Santos & PolyNovo

Supermarket giant Woolworths (ASX:WOW)
has committed to $880 million (EU 550 million) in bonds to finance projects and assets that will deliver positive environmental outcomes. The bonds will mainly be issued to European investors, with the settlement expected to occur later this month. Shares in Woolworths (ASX:WOW)
are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $39.58.
Energy giants Santos (ASX:STO)
and Oil Search (ASX:OSH)
have finalised their $21 billion merger. Santos said the merger will create a "regional champion of scale with a diversified portfolio of long-life and low-cost oil and gas assets". Shares in Santos (ASX:STO)
are trading 1 per cent higher at $6.09.
PolyNovo (ASX:PNV)
has announced its chief operating officer Dr Anthony Kaye has resigned. Dr Kaye is now returning to CSL. Shares in PolyNovo (ASX:PNV)
are trading 4.9 per cent lower at $1.93.
