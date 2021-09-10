PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) says goodbye to COO Anthony Kaye

by Lauren Evans September 10, 2021 01:51 PM

PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) announced its chief operating officer Dr Anthony Kaye has resigned. Dr Kaye is returning to bio tech firm CSL, where he originally came from. 

The medical device company noted that Dr Kaye completed and commissioned PolyNovo's new hernia product manufacturing facility.

“Anthony joined PolyNovo at a critical time to help complete our new manufacturing facility, oversee the commissioning of new machinery and put in place a team to deliver best practice production processes and costs," said managing director Paul Brennan.

Shares in PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) are trading 4.8 per cent lower at $1.93. 

