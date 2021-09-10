Miners rise, Santos & Oil Search surges on confirmed deal: ASX up 0.3% at noon

The Australia sharemarket soared at the open and eased back before lunchtime, yet still in front. At noon, the ASX/200 is 0.3 per cent or 22.4 points higher at 7391.9. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 20 points.Amongst the sectors, materials are the best performer while the energy, tech and financial sector are also pushing ahead. Meanwhile health care and real estate are weighing on the index.Mining giant BHPis up 0.5 per cent and Fortescueis up 1.3 per cent, slightly bouncing back after thursdays losses. Aluminais trading 7.3 per cent higher and South32is trading 5.7 per cent higher.Oil companies Santosand Oil Searchfinalised terms for their $21 billion merger, now trading 1.5 and 3.3 per cent higher. WiseTechis up 2.1 per cent after trading ex-dividend today and TechnologyOneis up 1.8 per cent. Qantasis up 1.9 per cent and Commonwealthis leading the major banks up 0.4 per cent.NSW recorded 1542 new Covid-19 cases, Victoria recorded 334 new cases and Queensland recorded 0 new cases.Infratilcommitted $315 million (US $233 million) to establish Gurin Energy, a renewable energy development platform.Woolworthsis set to issue EU $550 million ($880 million) in sustainably linked bondsEnergy giants Santosand Oil Searchare set to merge after ongoing talk.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.2 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 0.9 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Alumina, trading 7.3 per cent higher at $2.20. It is followed by shares in South32and Iluka ResourcesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Omni Bridgeway, trading 6.5 per cent lower at $3.72. It is followed by shares in IRESSand Magellan Financial GroupMt Malcolm Mines NLlisted on the ASX today with issue price of $0.20, opened at $0.29 and now trading at $0.235.Zoom2ulisted on the ASX today with issue price ofissue price at $0.20, opened at $0.35 and now trading at $0.345.Gold is trading at US$1794.67 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.5 per cent lower at US$130.26 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 0.6 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.67 US cents.