Infratil (ASX:IFT) set to invest in Gurin Energy for global expansion

Company News

by Lauren Evans September 10, 2021 10:30 AM

Infratil (ASX:IFT) committed $315 million (US $233 million) to establish Gurin Energy, a renewable energy development platform based in Singapore, which focuses on greenfield renewable projects across Asia.

The electrical company noted that the Asian market presents an opportunity to enter markets which are following a ‘transition to renewables’ roadmap, including the reduction in heavy coal and imported gas dependency.

Infratil CEO Jason Boyes said, “markets across Asia are characterised by combined tailwinds of demand growth, a growing commitment at national levels to decarbonisation, an increasing desire to reduce dependency on imported fuels, and to build self-sufficiency and security of supply." 

"Together with our US, European and New Zealand platforms, our investment demonstrates our global commitment to sustainability and climate change and extends our ability to manufacture quality renewable energy assets to Asia."

The investment marks the 4th platform Infratil has established to cover global growth of the sector.

Shares in Infratil (ASX:IFT) are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $7.29. 
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.