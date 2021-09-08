Stocks of the Hour: Qube, Centuria Capital & IPH

Qubeentered into a binding agreement to acquire Newcastle Agri Terminal (NAT) for $90 million. The acquisition is aimed to provide more geographical diversity and enhance its export logistics solutions. Shares in Qubeare trading 4.6 per cent higher at $3.42.Centuria Capitalsecured a $63 million office building in Port Adelaide, for its unlisted real estate fund Centuria government income. The fund is expected to open on 25 October this year, with a targeted equity raising of $35 million. Shares in Centuria Capital Groupare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $3.50.IPHannounced its two firms, Shelston IP and Spruson & Ferguson Australia, will combine and operate under the Spruson brand. The Shelston brand will retire on 1 November this year, and its attorneys and lawyers will then cross over. Shares in IPHare trading 0.6 per cent lower at $9.32.Click on the ASX code for the full story.