Stocks of the Hour: Qube, Centuria Capital & IPH

by Lauren Evans September 08, 2021 04:02 PM

Qube (ASX:QUB) entered into a binding agreement to acquire Newcastle Agri Terminal (NAT) for $90 million. The acquisition is aimed to provide more geographical diversity and enhance its export logistics solutions. Shares in Qube (ASX:QUB) are trading 4.6 per cent higher at $3.42.

Centuria Capital (ASX:CNI) secured a $63 million office building in Port Adelaide, for its unlisted real estate fund Centuria government income. The fund is expected to open on 25 October this year, with a targeted equity raising of $35 million. Shares in Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $3.50.

IPH (ASX:IPH) announced its two firms, Shelston IP and Spruson & Ferguson Australia, will combine and operate under the Spruson brand. The Shelston brand will retire on 1 November this year, and its attorneys and lawyers will then cross over. Shares in IPH (ASX:IPH) are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $9.32.

