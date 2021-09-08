Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) buys Brainshark for US expansion

by Lauren Evans September 08, 2021 02:17 PM

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) has purchased US data-driven platform Brainshark for around $116 million. 

Bigtincan is a provider of sales enablement software. Brainshark is a data-driven sales platform that provides content authoring, readiness scorecards, training and coaching.

Brainshark’s customers operate across different sectors and include global brands like JP Morgan, CVS Health, AstraZeneca, Metlife, IBM, PepsiCo and Zoom. Bigtincan said the acquisition will transform the combined business into a "global leader in the sales enablement market with significant scale".

Shares in Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) are trading 0.7 per cent lower at $1.36. 

