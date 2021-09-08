IPH (ASX:IPH) combines firms to enhance its services

IPHannounced its two firms, Shelston IP and Spruson & Ferguson Australia, will combine and operate under the Spruson & Ferguson brand.The intellectual property (IP) services group in the Asia Pacific region, said the new firm will be led by David Kennedy who recently joined Spruson & Ferguson as managing director. David is a qualified UK and European patent attorney and came from a IP software and tech-enabled services background.The two firms will begin operating together from 1 Nov this year, in which the Shelston IP brand will retire and its team of patent attorneys, trade mark attorneys and lawyers will join Sprunson.CEO Dr Andrew Blattman said, "the integration will result in enhanced operational efficiencies and provide further benefits for the individual firms’ clients and people as part of a larger entity.... clients of both firms will have access to a larger, complementary team of IP professionals, and easy access into the Asia Pacific region through the leading IPH network."Shares in IPHare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $9.35.