Stocks of the Hour: Contact Energy, Centuria Office & SkyCity

Contact Energy (ASX:CEN)
made two additions to its leadership team, Iain Gauld and Tighe Wall. CEO Mike Fuge said Contact was on “an exciting phase of growth", as it continues to play a role in the NZ decarbonisation journey. Shares in Contact Energy (ASX:CEN)
are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $7.80.
Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF)
completed the institutional component of its entitlement offer announced yesterday. The real estate group raised around $129 million, including Centuria Capital's entitlement of around $25.5 million. Shares in Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF)
are trading 4.4 per cent lower at $2.46.
SkyCity (ASX:SKC)
plans to reopen its casino and entertainment facilities from tomorrow in Hamilton and Queenstown New Zealand, after being force to shut down due to Covid-19. However, their Auckland business remains closed, due to heavier restrictions. Shares in SkyCity (ASX:SKC)
are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $3.25.
Click on the ASX code for the full story.