Stocks of the Hour: Contact Energy, Centuria Office & SkyCity

Contact Energymade two additions to its leadership team, Iain Gauld and Tighe Wall. CEO Mike Fuge said Contact was on “an exciting phase of growth", as it continues to play a role in the NZ decarbonisation journey. Shares in Contact Energyare trading 0.5 per cent lower at $7.80.Centuria Office REITcompleted the institutional component of its entitlement offer announced yesterday. The real estate group raised around $129 million, including Centuria Capital's entitlement of around $25.5 million. Shares in Centuria Office REITare trading 4.4 per cent lower at $2.46.SkyCityplans to reopen its casino and entertainment facilities from tomorrow in Hamilton and Queenstown New Zealand, after being force to shut down due to Covid-19. However, their Auckland business remains closed, due to heavier restrictions. Shares in SkyCityare trading 0.6 per cent higher at $3.25.Click on the ASX code for the full story.