Miners weigh down ASX: Aus shares 0.5% lower at noon

The ASX/200 is in negative territory this morning, trading 0.5 per cent or 35.1 points lower at 7493.4. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 33 points.
Banks and mining stocks are weighing on the index, while health care and consumer discretionary stocks are higher.
As iron ore prices continue on a downward trend, mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP)
is down 1.5 per cent, Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO)
is down 2 per cent and Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG)
is down 2.9 per cent. Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)
is even lower, down 4.1 per cent.
Major banks are lower, with Commonwealth (ASX:CBA)
down 0.5 per cent, Westpac (ASX:WBC)
down 0.6 per cent, ANZ (ASX:ANZ)
down 0.7 per cent and NAB (ASX:NAB)
down 1.1 per cent.
Despite health care as a whole pushing forward, Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL)
is down 1.6 per cent as it trades ex-dividend today.
NSW recorded another 1220 new Covid-19 cases, while vaccination rates continue to rise. Victoria recorded 246 new cases and Queensland recorded 0 cases.Local economic news
The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index can be viewed here.
Today the Reserve Bank is set to meet at 2.30pm EST on the backdrop of economic data pointing to a contraction.Company news
NZ electricity company Contact Energy (ASX:CEN)
, promoted chief information officer Iain Gauld and chief digital officer Tighe Wall to its leadership team.
Centuria Office's (ASX:COF)
responsible entity Centuria Property Funds, completed the institutional component of the 1 for 6.4 institutional entitlement offer announced yesterday.
SkyCity Entertainment (ASX:SKC)
plans to reopen its casino and entertainment facilities from tomorrow in Hamilton and Queenstown, New Zealand after being force to shut down due to Covid-19.IPO
Midas Minerals Ltd (ASX:MM1)
listed on the ASX today at issue price of $0.20. The stock opened at $0.25 and now trading at $0.23.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, up 0.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 1.3 per cent.
The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT)
, trading 5.1 per cent higher at $18.39. It is followed by shares in Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN)
and Mesoblast (ASX:MSB)
.
The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Appen (ASX:APX)
, trading 4.3 per cent lower at $10.53. It is followed by shares in Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)
and PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1826.74 an ounce.
One Australian dollar is buying 74.52 US cents.
Iron ore is 8.5 per cent lower at US$132.38 a ton.
Iron ore futures are flat.