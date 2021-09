Miners weigh down ASX: Aus shares 0.5% lower at noon

The ASX/200 is in negative territory this morning, trading 0.5 per cent or 35.1 points lower at 7493.4. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 33 points.Banks and mining stocks are weighing on the index, while health care and consumer discretionary stocks are higher.As iron ore prices continue on a downward trend, mining giant BHPis down 1.5 per cent, Rio Tintois down 2 per cent and Fortescue Metalsis down 2.9 per cent. Mineral Resourcesis even lower, down 4.1 per cent.Major banks are lower, with Commonwealthdown 0.5 per cent, Westpacdown 0.6 per cent, ANZdown 0.7 per cent and NABdown 1.1 per cent.Despite health care as a whole pushing forward, Sonic Healthcareis down 1.6 per cent as it trades ex-dividend today.NSW recorded another 1220 new Covid-19 cases, while vaccination rates continue to rise. Victoria recorded 246 new cases and Queensland recorded 0 cases.The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index can be viewed here. Today the Reserve Bank is set to meet at 2.30pm EST on the backdrop of economic data pointing to a contraction.NZ electricity company Contact Energy, promoted chief information officer Iain Gauld and chief digital officer Tighe Wall to its leadership team.Centuria Office'sresponsible entity Centuria Property Funds, completed the institutional component of the 1 for 6.4 institutional entitlement offer announced yesterday.SkyCity Entertainmentplans to reopen its casino and entertainment facilities from tomorrow in Hamilton and Queenstown, New Zealand after being force to shut down due to Covid-19.Midas Minerals Ltdlisted on the ASX today at issue price of $0.20. The stock opened at $0.25 and now trading at $0.23.The best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, up 0.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 1.3 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Flight Centre Travel Group, trading 5.1 per cent higher at $18.39. It is followed by shares in Chalice Miningand MesoblastThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Appen, trading 4.3 per cent lower at $10.53. It is followed by shares in Mineral Resourcesand PointsBet HoldingsGold is trading at US$1826.74 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 74.52 US cents.Iron ore is 8.5 per cent lower at US$132.38 a ton.Iron ore futures are flat.