SkyCity (ASX:SKC) welcomes back two out of three NZ casinos

SkyCity Entertainmentplans to reopen its casino and entertainment facilities from tomorrow in Hamilton and Queenstown, New Zealand after being force to shut down due to Covid-19.Following government approval and excluding Auckland, the Covid-19 alert level in NZ will move to Level 2. SkyCity will reopen its two properties with health and safety measures in place to reflect the latest guidelines.The gambling giant said that whilst SkyCity Queenstown is expected to reopen, the smaller Wharf Casino in Queenstown remains closed as the ongoing border restrictions continue to have an effect on the local Queenstown economy, which is largely dependent on tourism.SkyCity Auckland continues to remain closed whilst Auckland remains in a stricter lockdown.SkyCity’s businesses outside of NZ, SkyCity Adelaide and SkyCity Online Casino, are unaffected by the latest restrictions in NZ. SkyCity Adelaide is open with physical distancing in place.Shares in SkyCity Entertainment Groupare trading 0.3 per cent higher at $3.24.