Contact Energy (ASX:CEN) expands its leadership team

by Lauren Evans September 07, 2021 10:30 AM

NZ electricity company Contact Energy (ASX:CEN), promoted chief information officer Iain Gauld and chief digital officer Tighe Wall to its leadership team.

Mr Gauld joined Contact in 2017 and has been in an acting role on the leadership team since March 2021. His responsibilities include IT strategy, architecture, support, vendor management and security.

Mr Wall joined Contact in 2020 and is responsible for driving the ongoing digital transformation of the company. This was initially focused on Contact’s retail arm but has now extended to all aspects of operations including reservoir and well management, operations, and maintenance and trading.

CEO Mike Fuge said Contact was on “an exciting phase of growth” as it pursued its Contact26 strategy to contribute to a better New Zealand, by playing a role in the country’s decarbonisation journey.

Mike continued, "i was delighted with the two appointments and that they were a clear indication the scope of technology now extended beyond Contact’s retail business and into all parts of the company."

Shares in Contact Energy (ASX:CEN) are trading 0.4 per cent lower at $7.81.

