Stocks of the Hour: Hansen Technologies, Incitec Pivot & Cimic

BGH Capital ditched its non-binding proposal to acquire 100 per cent of shares in Hansen Technologies. While BGH said they continue to see Hansen as a "highly effective organisation", they did not want to proceed. Shares in Hansen Technologiesare trading 9.2 per cent lower at $5.60Incitec Pivotannounced the resignation of chief financial officer Nick Stratford, after 13 years with the company. Nick will continue as CFO until 31 December this year, while the search for a new CFO has started. Shares in Incitec Pivotare trading flat at $2.69.Cimiccompany Leighton Asia has been selected by Phoenix IT City Private to construct Equinox, a building council platinum-rated complex in India. The contract will generate revenue of approximately $140 million. Shares in Cimic Groupare trading 2.4 per cent lower at $21.34.