Stocks of the Hour: Hansen Technologies, Incitec Pivot & Cimic

BGH Capital ditched its non-binding proposal to acquire 100 per cent of shares in Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN)
. While BGH said they continue to see Hansen as a "highly effective organisation", they did not want to proceed. Shares in Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN)
are trading 9.2 per cent lower at $5.60
Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL)
announced the resignation of chief financial officer Nick Stratford, after 13 years with the company. Nick will continue as CFO until 31 December this year, while the search for a new CFO has started. Shares in Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL)
are trading flat at $2.69.
Cimic (ASX:CIM)
company Leighton Asia has been selected by Phoenix IT City Private to construct Equinox, a building council platinum-rated complex in India. The contract will generate revenue of approximately $140 million. Shares in Cimic Group (ASX:CIM)
are trading 2.4 per cent lower at $21.34.
