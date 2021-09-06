Pushpay (ASX:PPH) appoints Richard Keys as CFO

by Lauren Evans September 06, 2021 11:25 AM

Pushpay (ASX:PPH) appointed Richard Keys as interim chief financial officer (CFO), while current CFO Shane Sampson plans to leave at the end of this month.

Richard will join Pushpay on a consultancy basis. He spent 30 years in healthcare and management experience in the public and private sectors, including in listed and government entities and large complex organisations.

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system, and live video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organisations and education providers located predominantly in the US.

Pushpay said that Richard has strong strategic, governance and leadership skills and will provide strength to the leadership team while recruitment for a US-based CFO is underway.

Richard is a member of the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and Institute of Directors in New Zealand.

Shares in Pushpay (ASX:PPH) are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $1.69.

