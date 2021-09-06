Incitec Pivot's (ASX:IPL) CFO Nick Stratford resigns

Incitec Pivotannounced the resignation of chief financial officer (CFO) Nick Stratford, who has chosen to pursue other opportunities after 13 years with Incitec Pivot.Managing Director and CEO Jeanne Johns said, “Nick has been an integral part of the IPL story and his efforts in leading the recovery of the Dyno Nobel Americas business to a high performing and profitable business...Nick and his team have worked to strengthen IPL’s balance sheet to set us up well for future opportunities."The chemical and fertiliser manufacturer said Nick Stratford will continue as their CFO until 31 Dec this year, while an external search for a new CFO has started.Shares in Incitec Pivotare trading 1.1 per cent lower at $2.66.